Poll: Majority Say Trump Will Be Republican Nominee

Most Americans believe former President Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents to identify the most likely candidate to become the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

Across the board, a majority, 57 percent, chose Trump. Just five percent believe the nominee will be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and another five percent believe it will be former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Only two percent believe it will be former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, one percent believe it will be Vivek Ramaswamy, and zero percent believe it will be former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Over a quarter, 26 percent, however, are not sure.

Voters are even more confident, as 63 percent believe the nominee will be Trump.

Most independents and Republicans, 53 percent and 76 percent, respectively, believe the nominee will be Trump. Notably, just six percent of Republicans believe the nominee will be DeSantis, and three percent believe it will be Haley. Even a plurality of Democrats, 45 percent, believe Trump will emerge as the GOP nominee.

This same survey found Trump leading among Republicans and independents with 65 percent support in the GOP primary race, followed by Haley and DeSantis:

The survey asked respondents who would win in a Trump-Biden matchup, regardless of their personal preference. Among those surveyed, Trump boasted a nine-point advantage as 44 percent said they believe Trump would win, compared to 35 percent who believe Biden would win. Another 21 percent remain unsure.

Trump still boasts an advantage among registered votes, specifically, leading Biden by five points, as 44 percent believe Trump would win, compared to 39 percent who said the same of Biden. Another 18 percent of registered voters remain unsure.

Republicans remain more confident than Democrats when asked who would win. Eighty-three percent of Trump voters said he would win, compared to 73 percent of Democrats who believe Biden would emerge victorious. Ten percent of Democrats believe Trump would win, compared to six percent of Republicans who said the same of Biden.

Trump has the clear advantage when it comes to the sentiments of independents, however. Forty percent believe Trump would win — a 15-point advantage over the 25 percent of independents who believe Biden would win. Another 35 percent remain unsure.

Overall, the survey showed Trump and Biden tying with 43 percent each in a matchup but Trump boasting a nine-point advantage among independents, 42 percent to Biden’s 33 percent support:

The survey was taken January 7-9, among 1,593 U.S. adult citizens, with a ± 3.2% margin of error.