Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who is backing neoconservative Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, is also backing Rep. Matt Rosendale’s (R-MT) potential run for Senate.

Punchbowl News reported on Wednesday that the Big Sky Country congressman has been calling House conservatives about a potential run for Senate against Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), whom he lost to during his 2018 bid for Senate. The filing deadline is only two months away.

Rosendale is one of the eight House Republicans who voted to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who led the effort to oust McCarthy, will attend a rally with Rosendale on Friday.

HISTORIC: House Votes to Remove Kevin McCarthy from Speakership

U.S. House of Representatives

One Freedom Caucus member said that he or she had already donated to Rosendale. Norman plans to support Rosendale, although he has not yet donated to the Montana Republican’s candidacy.

Norman has backed Haley’s presidential candidacy, noting her “youth.”

“His [Trump’s] policies were great. What he did was great for the country, particularly with what Biden is doing now,” Norman explained to Fox News in January 2024. “But it’s time for a change — I think the youth — Nikki just turned 52. She’s 25 years younger than Donald Trump.”

He continued:

Donald Trump can only give you four years. That’s like a football team that can only play half of the game. It’s going to take eight years to get this country straight. But Nikki’s youth and the fact is, she can give eight years. And I would also make the argument: it’s really three years because the last year of a term is political, like you’re seeing now. And President Trump is going to be tied up in, you know, legal fights.

Former President Donald Trump has argued that a Haley presidency would lead to years of war and has even called her a “globalist fool.”

RELATED — Trump Shades Nikki’s Non-Victory Celebration: She Can’t Get Away with “Bullsh*t!”

C-SPAN

Norman has disputed these accusations as “political talk.”

President Joe Biden’s campaign has promoted Haley’s questioning of whether Trump is “mentally fit” to hold office:

Haley reacts to Trump’s delusional and confused rant last night where he suggested that she was Speaker of the House on January 6: He got confused. I question if he’s mentally fit pic.twitter.com/tqPOkKTUZN — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 20, 2024

Democrat megadonor and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, who visited alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s island, said he is funding Haley to stop Trump from winning. Hoffman reportedly donated $250,000 to a Haley-affiliated Super PAC.

“Matt Rosendale asked for Ralph Norman’s support the same week Norman echoed Nikki Haley’s bogus attack that Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be president. That tells you what type of senator Rosendale would be,” a Trump ally told Breitbart News. Another Trump ally said, “All of the worst Never Trumpers are backing Matt Rosendale, which is exactly why the MAGA movement must defeat him if he runs for senate.”

