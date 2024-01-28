CEFC China Energy Co., a Chinese energy company linked to the CCP, met with President Joe Biden and paid the Biden family business $3 million in 2017, Biden associate Rob Walker told the House Oversight Committee on Friday.

The timing of the payments raises suspicion about whether or not the payments were delayed to obscure Joe Biden as the “brand” the business sold to received millions. The Bidens earned tens of millions of dollars from foreign business deals for which “Hunter offered no real work,” according to Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer.

Walker, who described himself as “acting as a surrogate for H[unter] around the country and abroad pursuing opportunities,” said CEFC paid the Biden family business $3 million after Joe Biden left the vice presidency in 2017, delaying payment for more than a year until Joe Biden became a private citizen.

In addition, Walker told the committee the now-missing chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, met with Joe Biden in 2017. The meeting occurred at the Washington, DC, Four Seasons hotel and included about ten others, according to an FBI interview recently released by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Through Walker, the Biden family business received a $3 million wire transfer and subsequent payments from CEFC between 2015 and 2017, the Oversight Committee revealed in March from Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) and subpoenaed records from Bank of America.

“The Chinese company paid Hunter Biden and his associates $3 million shortly after Joe Biden left office as a ‘thank you’ for the work they did while Joe Biden was in office,” the Oversight Committee stated Friday. “Members of the Biden family received payments from the Chinese deal even though they did not work on it. This is the type of swampy influence peddling the American people want us to end.”

Walker claimed during his Friday deposition that Joe Biden “was never involved in any of the business activities.” However, as Miranda Devine pointed out, “[o]f course Joe Biden wasn’t ‘involved’ in the business. But he was the reason the business existed.”

“He was the product being sold. He was the ‘brand’. And he frequently made himself — and Air Force 2 — available for marketing purposes while VP,” she posted on X.

The $3 million from CEFC through Walker is linked to the $40,000 that Joe Biden received in 2017 from the account of his brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in the form of a personal check labeled as a “loan repayment,” Breitbart News reported in November. The $40,000 money trail began on July 30, 2017, when Hunter Biden demanded a $10 million payment from CEFC associate Raymond Zhao, with his dad sitting next to him, Hunter Biden said via text message.

That $40,000 check is the second instance Joe Biden personally accepted a suspicious personal check from his brother James Biden, according to the Oversight Committee. The discovery of the checks justified concerns that the Biden business compromised Joe Biden. It lends further credence to the impeachment inquiry into the president.

House investigators launched a probe into the Biden family in 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

Joe Biden denied any involvement in Biden family business ventures at least nine times.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

