Officials in Phoenix, Arizona, have apparently arrested several of the illegal aliens suspected in the brutal attack on New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers that was caught on video.

Fox News reported that sources it spoke to within Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the arrest of the illegal migrants allegedly involved in the beating of the officers occurred Monday.

The outlet noted that ICE and Homeland Security Investigations reportedly performed the arrest at a Greyhound bus station. So far, officials have not revealed the suspects’ identities.

“There are also no further details on which migrants seen beating the officers were arrested on Monday,” the outlet continued:

Four migrants involved in the mob beating in New York were believed to be headed to California after the incident. Darwin Andres Gomez, 19; Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19; Wilson Juarez, 21; and Yorman Reveron, 24, fled for California after being released without bail. Jhoan Boada, 22; Jandry Barros, 21; and Yohenry Brito, 24, were later apprehended.

The beating happened January 30 when a mob of migrants in New York City, a so-called sanctuary city, targeted the officers, Breitbart News reported.

“After the migrants were arrested, they were released from jail without having to pay a dime in bail,” the article said, noting that the three officers approached the group while they were outside a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter.

The Breitbart report noted all of the migrants are reportedly living in such shelters, set up by Mayor Eric Adams (D).

Video footage shows the incident unfold after one of the officers tried to arrest one individual in the group:

Wanted in midtown for assaulting an NYPD officer.

It was reported to police that on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at approximately 2030 hours, officers attempted to disperse a disorderly group in front of 220 West 42 Street when a physical altercation ensued. When officers… pic.twitter.com/PrTDkqmoJt — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) January 30, 2024

“The four migrants were all released from jail without bail thanks to a New York state law that ensures that suspects charged with crimes deemed ‘nonviolent’ and many violent crimes are not eligible to pay bail,” the article said.

Following the altercation, one of the illegals charged in the attack flipped his middle fingers as he left jail, according to Breitbart News.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER NYPD ATTACK Jhoan Boada, 22, was caught on camera again, this time not for beating up police officers, but for flipping off the media. Jhoan was involved in the attack on NYPD officers near Times Square. He and his fellow… pic.twitter.com/1pQTasJbQk — GeoPolitics (@GeoPolitics52) February 1, 2024

It is important to note that sanctuary cities and their nearby suburbs are enduring a crime wave from migrants President Joe Biden’s (D) administration released into the country after they illegally crossed the border, the outlet reported Wednesday.

“Police, particularly in the Chicago area and New York City, reported significant increases in crime related to migrants relocated to their cities,” the article said.