American voters must stand up and fight for the United States going into the 2024 presidential election, said Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former White House official and host of the America First with Sebastian Gorka podcast.

“It’s not what [former President Donald Trump] needs to do — it’s what we need to do,” Gorka said during an interview with Breitbart News’ Matthew Perdie at CPAC 2024, when asked what Trump needs to do to win the presidential election in November.

“On the day of the midterms, I was in Mar-a-Lago with the president listening to him launch his reelection campaign. Where was my wife Katie? A woman who hates politics because she’s sane? She got up at 4:00 a.m. that day…she came home at 10:30 p.m. at night. What was my wife doing for 18 hours? She was the chief election officer for our district of the Commonwealth of Virginia to make sure no hanky-panky — no shenanigans,” Gorka noted.

“You need to be part of that. So whether it’s running for the local school board, being an election volunteer official running the elections, we need to get out there. The last election, Katie and her team knocked on 18,000 doors,” he continued.

Gorka concluded by telling conservative voters to be brave and not wait for others to act on their behalf.

“What were you doing? Take it personally. If you’re annoyed at my question — good. Because it’s up to you,” he said. “This nation isn’t meant to be saved by somebody else. It’s meant to be saved by us. President Trump is going to win if we do our part. God bless.”