A majority of voters say President Joe Biden, 81, made money from his family’s international business, an Economist/YouGov survey released Wednesday found.
Fifty-three percent of voters believe Biden “personally profited from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.”
The poll contradicts the establishment media’s narrative that Joe Biden was only involved on the “surface level,” as CNN recently claimed.
It also contradicts Joe Biden’s claims that he has had no involvement in the business. “Never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything to do with their businesses. Period,” Joe Biden alleged on the 2020 campaign trail.
Only 31 percent of voters said they do not believe Biden was involved, while 16 percent remain unsure.
Most notably, 48 percent of independent voters, nearly half, said Joe Biden made bank from the family business.
The poll surveyed 1,360 registered voters between February 18-20, 2024, with a ± 3.1 percent margin of error.
Biden’s claims of no involvement do not align with evidence uncovered by the impeachment inquiry. The evidence includes, but is not limited to, photos, texts, an audio recording, and IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies:
House investigators launched a probe into the Biden family in 2022. They revealed that Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.
More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
