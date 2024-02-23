A majority of voters say President Joe Biden, 81, made money from his family’s international business, an Economist/YouGov survey released Wednesday found.

Fifty-three percent of voters believe Biden “personally profited from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.”

The poll contradicts the establishment media’s narrative that Joe Biden was only involved on the “surface level,” as CNN recently claimed.

It also contradicts Joe Biden’s claims that he has had no involvement in the business. “Never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything to do with their businesses. Period,” Joe Biden alleged on the 2020 campaign trail.

Only 31 percent of voters said they do not believe Biden was involved, while 16 percent remain unsure.

Most notably, 48 percent of independent voters, nearly half, said Joe Biden made bank from the family business.