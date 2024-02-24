Nikki Haley Keeps Campaign Going Despite Devastating Loss

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) said during a speech on Saturday that she would continue her presidential campaign despite a devastating loss in the Palmetto State.

Haley delivered her speech after news outlets declared former President Donald Trump the winner of the South Carolina Republican primary just minutes after the polls closed.

“What I saw was South Carolina’s frustration with our country’s direction,” she said her speech.

“I couldn’t be more worried about America,” she added.

“America will come apart if we make the wrong choices,” alluding to her continuing to run for president.

“We need to beat Joe Biden in November,” she said.

Haley said, “There are huge numbers of voters in our Republican primaries that want an alternative.”

She said, “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina I would continue to run for president. I’m a woman of my word.”

Haley added, “And so I will keep fighting for them and for you — all of America.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.