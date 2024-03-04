The left’s attempts to kick former President Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado was “pure election interference,” the Republican National Committee (RNC) said in a statement following the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that states cannot disqualify Trump from the ballot.

“Today’s ruling confirms what Republicans have been arguing: the American people get to pick their candidates, not activists or bureaucrats,” the RNC said in a statement.

“The effort to kick Donald Trump off of the ballot was pure election interference from the left, and the RNC was proud to fight in the Supreme Court alongside President Trump’s campaign and other Republican partners to preserve voters’ right to make their voices heard,” it continued, adding, “We look forward to continuing to fight and beat Democrats in court over the coming months.”

The statement followed the historic 9-0 SCOTUS ruling, which overturned the controversial 4-3 decision of the Colorado Supreme Court, the latter of which ruled that opinion that the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” prohibits Trump from the ballot. However, the U.S. Supreme Court wholly disagreed, ruling that only Congress has the power to do so using the Fourteenth Amendment’s “Insurrection Clause.”

“This case raises the question whether the States, in addition to Congress, may also enforce Section 3. We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office,” the majority opinion reads in part.

“But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” it continues. “Granting the States that authority would invert the Fourteenth Amendment’s rebalancing of federal and state power.”

This is historic, given that SCOTUS has never ruled on Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Several other Republicans celebrated the ruling across social media, deeming it a “massive win for voters and historic loss for leftist activist judges”:

A resounding rebuke of liberal activist judges attempting to interfere in the 2024 election. Glad the Supreme Court got this right. https://t.co/Xo4tDXnCjR — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 4, 2024

SCOTUS rightfully defended Americans’ right to vote for Trump. The Left’s attacks on democracy will not stand. #TRUMP2024 — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) March 4, 2024

Today, SCOTUS upheld our democratic process with its unanimous decision to oppose and reverse the radical Colorado Supreme Court’s removal of Trump from the ballot. It’s a massive win for voters and historic loss for leftist activist judges. pic.twitter.com/ZDC92R1oEm — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 4, 2024

Vindication at last. President Trump will remain on the Colorado ballot. The SCOTUS has made their ruling official. Yet another swing and miss from the looney left. TRUMP 2024 🇺🇸 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 4, 2024

Activist judges in Colorado and other liberal states believe that the American people should not have the right to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice. This morning, the Supreme Court UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED their attempt to stop Donald J. Trump from running for… pic.twitter.com/kxGP64bKKs — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2024

The case is Trump v. Anderson, No. 23-719, in the Supreme Court of the United States.