Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the swing state of North Carolina, a Cygnal/John Locke Foundation/Carolina Journal poll released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 general election for President was held today, and you had to make a choice, who would you vote for our of the following options?”

Overall, with leaners included, Trump leads Biden by five points — 45 percent to Biden’s 40 percent. Of those, 41.1 percent said they will “definitely” vote for Trump,” while 4.2 percent said they will “probably” do so. On the flip side, 33.2 percent said they will “definitely” vote for Biden, while another 6.6 percent said they will “probably” do so. Another 5.5 percent remain undecided, and 9.4 percent said “someone else.”

They survey was taken March 6-7 among 600 likely voters:

John Locke Foundation CEO Donald Bryson said Trump’s lead in the state is “somewhat unsurprising given that he won the state in 2016 and 2020, by 3.6% and 1.3%, respectively.”

The survey found immigration is the voters’ top issue (25 percent), followed by 18 percent who said the economy, 13 percent who said abortion, and ten percent who said inflation.

This survey coincides with the release of a WRAL-Survey USA poll which also shows Trump leading Biden in North Carolina by five points, garnering 50 percent support to Biden’s 45 percent support:

📊 North Carolina GE: WRAL/Survey USA President

Trump 50% (+5)

Biden 45% Governor

Stein 44% (+2)

Robinson 42%

—

Independents

Biden vs Trump: Trump +8 (41-49)

Stein vs Robinson: Stein +16 (50-34)

—

2.8/3.0 (#14) | 3/3-9 | 598 LV | ±4.9% pic.twitter.com/NhhKvCDTc0 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 12, 2024

