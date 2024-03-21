Schumer Fail: 54% of American Jews Have ‘Favorable’ View of Israeli Gov’t

A poll released Thursday shows that 54% of American Jews have a favorable view of the Israeli government — a direct contradiction of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) claim to the contrary last week.

Schumer claimed to be speaking for a “silent majority” of American Jews when he took to the floor of the Senate to demand new elections in Israel to replace Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

He said: “I speak for myself, but I also speak for so many mainstream Jewish Americans — a silent majority — whose nuanced views on the matter have never been well represented in this country’s discussions about the war in Gaza.”

But as the Times of Israel reports, a new Pew poll shows the opposite.

The Times of Israel notes: “According to the new Pew poll, a majority of Jewish adults — 54 percent — hold a favorable view of Israel’s government, versus 44% with an unfavorable view.”

Among Americans as a whole, views of the Israeli government are more unfavorable; 51% have an unfavorable view of the Israeli government, while Americans are still supportive of Israel on the whole.

Schumer, possibly realizing that his speech had backfired, is reportedly open to the idea of Netanyahu addressing a joint session of Congress, as proposed earlier this week by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.