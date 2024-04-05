Sanctuary State Illinois: Illegal Alien Accused of ‘Nearly Decapitating’ Wife in Gruesome Murder

DuPage County State's Attorney's Office
DuPage County
An illegal alien, who arrived in the sanctuary state of Illinois just two weeks ago, is accused of “nearly decapitating” his wife in a gruesome murder, DuPage County officials reveal.

Baltazar Perez-Estrada, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged this week with stabbing to death his 26-year-old wife Maricela Simon Franco in front of their two children in DuPage County.

According to prosecutors, Perez-Estrada had arrived in Illinois just two weeks before Franco’s murder after crossing the United States-Mexico border.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said Perez-Estrada turned himself in after allegedly stabbing his wife “dozens of times” in her neck, head, hands, and torso — all in front of the couple’s children.

Berlin said Franco was so brutally stabbed that her head was “nearly” decapitated. Perez-Estrada was denied bail and remains in DuPage County Jail. His next court date is on April 25.

