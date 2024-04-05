An illegal alien, who arrived in the sanctuary state of Illinois just two weeks ago, is accused of “nearly decapitating” his wife in a gruesome murder, DuPage County officials reveal.

Baltazar Perez-Estrada, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged this week with stabbing to death his 26-year-old wife Maricela Simon Franco in front of their two children in DuPage County.

According to prosecutors, Perez-Estrada had arrived in Illinois just two weeks before Franco’s murder after crossing the United States-Mexico border.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said Perez-Estrada turned himself in after allegedly stabbing his wife “dozens of times” in her neck, head, hands, and torso — all in front of the couple’s children.

Berlin said Franco was so brutally stabbed that her head was “nearly” decapitated. Perez-Estrada was denied bail and remains in DuPage County Jail. His next court date is on April 25.

