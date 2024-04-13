Former President Donald Trump announced that he was endorsing Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate David McCormick, who is running against incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

Trump’s endorsement of McCormick came during a political rally in Schnecksville on Saturday night.

“I am officially giving my endorsement to David McCormick tonight,” Trump told the crowd. “He’s a good man. He wants to run a good ship. He’s a smart guy who was a very successful guy.”

McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and raised in Bloomsburg. He ended up graduating from West Point, went on to serve in the 82nd Airborne Division, and was served in the Middle East during the First Gulf War, according to his campaign website.

In 2005, McCormick was nominated and served as the Under Secretary of Treasury under former President George W. Bush’s administration. McCormick also served as the Deputy National Security Advisor during the Bush administration.

“He’s given up a lot to do this, and I’ll tell you what, he’s the nominee of the Republican Party,” Trump added. “David McCormick, go out and vote for him, because Casey doesn’t do a damn thing I’ll tell you. He doesn’t do a thing.”

Trump’s endorsement of McCormick comes after he previously endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in the Republican primary for Senate in 2022. In a crowded Republican primary, Oz earned 419, 999 votes, or 31.2 percent of the votes, while McCormick came in second with 419, 048 votes, or 31.1 percent of the votes, according to CNN.

Oz went on to face then-candidate, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) in the November 2022. Fetterman defeated Oz, earning 2,751,012 votes, or 51.2 percent of the vote, while Oz received 2,487,260 votes, or 46.3 percent of the vote.