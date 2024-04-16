Two Juveniles Accused of Vandalizing Catholic Church in Kentucky

Two juveniles were arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Catholic church in Kentucky on April 9.

The juveniles are accused of causing damages to St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church “well over” $10,000, WDRB reported.

“Sheriff Phillip Wimpee said his deputies responded to St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church [on April 9] about a vandalism complaint,” according to the report. “When officers arrived, they saw extensive damage inside and outside the church and the Parish Hall on Rhodelia Road in Payneville, Kentucky.”

Security footage from the church allegedly shows the pair throwing fire extinguishers around the church and “destroying numerous religious artifacts,” according to the report. Wimpee also accused them of destroying the carpet by dousing the floor in holy oil, and turning the altar cross upside down. Wimpee did not release any security footage or images.

“Investigators also found damage to headstones at the cemetery across from the church that had apparently been done the previous day,” according to the report.

The suspects are facing charges for burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.

Both juveniles are in custody at a Bowling Green juvenile center, and the Meady County Attorney and Commowealth Attorney’s Office are taking over the investigation for prosecution, according to the report.

Louisville Archdiocese spokeswoman Cecilia Price told the outlet the church is closed while undergoing repairs.