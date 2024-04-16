WATCH: Florida Police Drag Pro-Palestinian Protesters Blocking Road off the Street

MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Knudsen

Florida police took action after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the road in Miami, a video shows.

Dozens of protesters reportedly attempted to block PortMiami on Monday afternoon as part of wider pro-Palestinian protests across the country. However, officers responded in what WSVN described as “riot gear, on horseback, and on motorcycles to prevent the protesters from advancing.”

State troopers and armored vehicles also responded to the crowd, and a video shows officers literally dragging protesters out of the road.

“In Florida, we drag these people out of the road and arrest them,” Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) communications director Bryan Griffin said, sharing the clip on social media:

“Take notes NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, and D.C.,” the Heritage Foundation wrote, sharing the video.

“Letting protestors obstruct your roadways is a choice,” it added as others remarked on the prompt response from law enforcement in the Sunshine State compared to other states and cities facing similar protests:

“Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida is a law and order state!” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a statement on X.

“We will not allow protesters to block entrances or roadways. Thank you to City of Miami PD for keeping Miami safe!” it added:

WSVN cited Miami Police, who said seven people were arrested “due to obstructing traffic and refusing to remain in the designated area.”

In 2021, DeSantis signed HB 1, dubbed the “Anti-Riot Bill,” largely addressing the defund the police movement. An informational pamphlet from the DeSantis office on the “Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” states that it is a “3rd degree felony to obstruct traffic during unpermitted protest, demonstration or violent or disorderly assembly,” and it adds that a “driver is NOT liable for injury or death caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.”

