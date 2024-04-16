WATCH: Florida Police Drag Pro-Palestinian Protesters Blocking Road off the Street

Florida police took action after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the road in Miami, a video shows.

Dozens of protesters reportedly attempted to block PortMiami on Monday afternoon as part of wider pro-Palestinian protests across the country. However, officers responded in what WSVN described as “riot gear, on horseback, and on motorcycles to prevent the protesters from advancing.”

State troopers and armored vehicles also responded to the crowd, and a video shows officers literally dragging protesters out of the road.

“In Florida, we drag these people out of the road and arrest them,” Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) communications director Bryan Griffin said, sharing the clip on social media:

“Take notes NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, and D.C.,” the Heritage Foundation wrote, sharing the video.

“Letting protestors obstruct your roadways is a choice,” it added as others remarked on the prompt response from law enforcement in the Sunshine State compared to other states and cities facing similar protests:

Take notes NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, and D.C. Letting protestors obstruct your roadways is a choice. https://t.co/WH9yELtvnb — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) April 15, 2024

Pro-Hamas protestors tried blocking roads in Florida today and were dragged to the sidewalk almost immediately We don’t tolerate road blocking here in Florida In fact, it’s now a felony punishable up to 15 years in prison pic.twitter.com/RnrnpzKJFy — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 15, 2024

In Florida its ok to protest. You can shout. You can scream. You can hold signs. You can voice your frustrations and opinions. You cannot block traffic. You cannot assault people. I mean, you can try… but: https://t.co/mLOoIlnKiU — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) April 15, 2024

NEW 🚨 Officers responded to over 100 protesters who were in front of Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, at around 1 p.m., Monday. City of Miami officers appeared in riot gear, on horseback and on motorcycles to prevent the protesters from advancing. Police officers were… — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 15, 2024

“Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida is a law and order state!” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a statement on X.

“We will not allow protesters to block entrances or roadways. Thank you to City of Miami PD for keeping Miami safe!” it added:

WSVN cited Miami Police, who said seven people were arrested “due to obstructing traffic and refusing to remain in the designated area.”

In 2021, DeSantis signed HB 1, dubbed the “Anti-Riot Bill,” largely addressing the defund the police movement. An informational pamphlet from the DeSantis office on the “Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” states that it is a “3rd degree felony to obstruct traffic during unpermitted protest, demonstration or violent or disorderly assembly,” and it adds that a “driver is NOT liable for injury or death caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.”