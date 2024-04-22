Anti-Israel protesters involved in an encampment at New York University (NYU) were arrested on Monday evening.

Officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) reportedly began making arrests amongst a crowd of anti-Israel protesters around 8:30 p.m., according to the New York Times.

The arrests reportedly came after officials from NYU warned protesters they could face potential consequences “if they did not leave” the campus plaza, according to the outlet.

Officers reportedly moved in to make arrests after university officials said the anti-Israel protesters had broken through barricades and were acting in a “disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing manner.”

Video footage posted to X shows police officers dressed in riot gear attempting to clear protesters out.

#BREAKING Clashes and battles over tents – MASS ARRESTS at the NYU, 'Liberated Zone' encampment tents REMOVED as massive ammount of police continues to clear out the protesters.

The arrests at NYU came as anti-Israel protesters at Yale University were arrested on Monday morning in relation to their involvement in an encampment on the university’s campus.

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters, including Isra Hirsi, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) daughter, were arrested on Thursday in relation to their involvement in an encampment that had been established on the lawn of Columbia University on Wednesday morning.

Several pro-Palestinian student organizations at the University of North Carolina, Boston University, and The Ohio State University have also held anti-Israel rallies and protests in support of the anti-Israel encampment started at Columbia University.

The White House issued a statement on Sunday labeling the anti-Israel protests “Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous.” President Joe Biden issued a separate statement addressing the anti-Israel protests and the “alarming surge of Antisemitism” happening in “schools, communities, and online.”

In his statement, Biden continued to label the anti-Israel protests as being “blatant Antisemitism” that is “reprehensible and dangerous.”