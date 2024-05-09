Riley Gaines Promotes Docuseries Highlighting Troubling Transgender Policies in California’s Prisons

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines highlighted a docuseries from the Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) showcasing the troubling reality of the prison system in California, which allows biological men who claim to be women to infiltrate female correctional facilities.

“INSANE. Correctional officer in California resigns over the transgender policies that allows men (oftentimes convicted of sexual crimes) into women’s prisons,” Gaines said on X, sharing the video of the docuseries.

“If you have 8 mins, you need to watch @IWF’s new docuseries, Cruel and Unusual Punishment,” she added:

The docuseries highlights the story of Hector Bravo Ferrel, a former correctional lieutenant with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He explained that he worked at a male institution, but California passed legislation allowing transgender inmates in the state’s correctional facilities to be assigned housing based on their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

“That’s when the males started by the numbers identifying themselves as females, to the point where we were now giving them transgender identification cards so that they can purchase female products at the canteen,” he said, explaining that male inmates were excited at the prospect of being transferred to female institutions thanks to the signature of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Ultimately, Ferrel, a father, said the transgender implementation was “one of many things happening in the California Department of Corrections that drove me to leave,” explaining that it was a sacrifice.

He explained that when this started, they had an Investigative Service Unit Sergeant “give the whole prison a class on how we will now be calling the inmates by the pronoun that they would like to be called,” and it only went “full throttle” from there.

Once the state fully authorized transgender policies, many male inmates began manipulating the system.

“It was obvious,” he said. “A male inmate identifying as a female can now pick and choose to have a female perform an unclothed body search.”

“So now you have females looking at the male body parts, and the inmates are demanding it,” he said. “As we’re speaking right now you have male inmates housed in female prisons and God knows what’s happening … in those cells.”

“I’m talking about what’s happening right now, and this is why I left,” he said, adding:

Some of them are in there for sex crimes. They were excited because California Department of Corrections gave them a perfect storm to be able to exploit their sexual predatorial behavior. That’s unethical, immoral, dangerous victimization of legitimate female inmates. And every time a female inmate will try to voice their complaints or their concerns for the victimization, they will be retaliated against.

“We’re watching this as a whole. I was born in 1984. I’ve seen the changes. I have a 5-year-old daughter. I don’t want her to grow up in a world that’s currently backwards or upside down, you know,” he said. “And I explained to my 5-year-old daughter, ‘Daddy works around monsters.’ These are monsters. So you give them a green light and the path to go into these women’s facilities — they’re chomping at the bit,” he said, explaining that many correctional officers know in their hearts that this is not right.

“The administration and the powers that be in my 16 years experience has always put political agendas and personal gain over common sense, morals, values, ethics,” he said, adding that there is a moral code and “obligation to protect the ones in our custody.”

“And if you’re purposely putting a predator amongst prey, so to say, I don’t got to tell you what’s going to happen. You know what’s going to happen.”