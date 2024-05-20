Proposed Abortion Amendments Qualify for Ballots in Colorado, South Dakota

Officials in South Dakota and Colorado certified proposed amendments that would enshrine the right to abortion in their state constitutions.

Republican South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson released a statement on Thursday announcing that her office had approved the abortion measure after certifying that it had the required number of signatures to appear on the November ballot, NBC News reported.

“The ballot measure’s placement can still be challenged before June 17,” according to the report.

Democrat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office also issued a notice on Friday, approving the measure to appear on the 2024 ballot.

The South Dakota proposed abortion amendment, put forward by the group Dakotans for Health, would allow abortions during the first trimester of pregnancy and would only allow the state to regulate abortion in the second trimester in ways related to the physical health of the pregnant woman. The amendment would allow abortion to be regulated or prohibited in the third trimester, except when necessary to preserve “the life or health” of the mother.

Abortion is currently outlawed in the state, except to “preserve the life of the pregnant female.” If the measure appears on the ballot and is passed by a simple majority, it would override the state’s current law.

The proposed abortion measure in Colorado, put forward by the group Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom, would ultimately enshrine the right to unlimited abortion in the state constitution and would also override a 1984 measure that prohibits health insurance from covering abortions for public employees and those on public insurance. Abortion is currently legal in Colorado throughout pregnancy.

“The right to abortion is hereby recognized. Government shall not deny, impede, or discriminate against the exercise of that right, including prohibiting health insurance coverage for abortion,” the proposed measure reads.

The Colorado measure would need the support of 55 percent of voters to pass.

“Constitutional amendments to enshrine abortion rights will now appear on the general election ballot in at least four states, including Florida and Maryland,” according to the report.

“In New York, a judge blocked a proposed amendment’s placement on the November ballot this month, but the ruling is under appeal and organizers predict the measure will appear on the ballot,” it continued. “Organizers in another six states are attempting to do the same.”

