Walmart Gets Head Start on Pride Month, Touting ‘Pride Always’ Collection: ‘Totes Gay’

Walmart has gotten a head start on what society has deemed “Pride Month,” advertising for its “Pride Always” collection, featuring a video with creators showing off the apparel.

The Instagram video featured some of the creators of the Pride Always collection — Jesus & Sergio of Gay Pride Apparel, Tommy of Zaddy Earth, Bianca of Bianca Designs, Anna of Anna Parade, and Allison of Ink Meets Paper — all discussing some of their favorite pieces.

“Pride Always, I feel, is not just a slogan. It’s that sense of community, at the end of the day,” the first designer states while going through some favorite pieces from 2024’s pride collection at Walmart.

One of the items is a small bag that reads, “Not Not Gay.” Bianca of Bianca Designs chose “Queer and Eerie” as a favorite piece, which features two skulls with a blob of rainbows coming out of their mouths.

“Totes Gay just really tickles me. I love a pun,” Tommy of Zaddy Earth said, referencing a tote bag with that slogan on it.

A brief look at the collection on Walmart’s website shows a hat reading, “Born This Gay;” a mug with the days of the week written but each ending in “gay” instead of “day;” a “gay agenda” planner; a hat with the words “hot gay summer;” and a card reading, “I love my 2 moms;” plus more.

Walmart’s decision to unveil a pride collection comes as other retailers appear to back down after facing severe backlash in 2023. Target — which was selling chest binders and “tuck-friendly” swimwear for men who believe they are women and desire to tuck away their manhood — is reportedly dialing back its LGBTQ+-themed merchandise for June, only selling the apparel in select stores.

However, Americans can expect more pride-themed attempts throughout the month. NBCUniversal’s Peacock, for example, recently announced its new series to push the LGBTQ+ agenda, called “Queer Planet,” which concludes that “the idea of just having two fixed sexes is clearly out of style.”