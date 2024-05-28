The Trump campaign responded to the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign’s surprise press conference staged outside the Trump trial courtroom in Manhattan on Tuesday, saying they are in “complete freakout mode.”

“Make no mistake. This is election interference of the highest order. Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are in complete freakout mode,” said Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, minutes after the Biden campaign held their press conference, during which they trotted out actor Robert De Niro.

“And now they’ve gone in bed with a highly conflicted, conflicted judge, and now they’re making a political mockery of this entire thing. The fact remains that President Trump will overcome. He will fight these charges, up and down and there is nothing to stop the truth from coming out. Thank you,” he added.

.@TheStevenCheung: “Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are in complete FREAK OUT mode.”@TeamTrump responds to the Biden campaign’s pathetic presser with Robert DeNiro outside the Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/Uw5pgarD2U — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) May 28, 2024

De Niro unleashed full Trump Derangement Syndrome during the press conference, claiming that if Trump were elected, he would “never” leave office.

“If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave! He will never leave! You know that. He will never leave,” DeNiro said, claiming that Trump would make himself “dictator for life.”

“What does that mean? Is that the country we want to live in? Do we want him running this country and saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m dictator for life’?” he added.

“I hope this new ad campaign reaches outside the bubble to remind supporters of what a danger he is to our lives. This is not a threat, this is a reality,” he continued.

De Niro also referred to Trump supporters as “clowns” and “gangsters.”