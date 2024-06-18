Trump-backed Virginia State Sen. John McGuire (R) appears to be leading Virginia’s 5th Congressional District race against Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), although the race remains too close to call.

Hours after the polls have closed, Good and McGuire remain in a close race, with McGuire receiving 31,411 votes, or 50.3 percent of the vote. Good was reported to have received 31,084 votes, or 49.7 percent, according to the Associated Press (AP).

While the race is still too close to call officially, McGuire declared victory on Tuesday evening just before midnight saying he is confident that the remaining votes will break his way.

“My life is a testament to the fact that America is the greatest country on this planet and I’m so honored to have the chance to serve her again,” McGuire said in a statement. “Thank you to my family, thank you to everyone who helped out on this campaign, thank you to the people who endorsed and supported me, and thank you to Donald J. Trump for believing in me. There are still a few votes left to count, but it’s clear that all paths end with a victory.”

McGuire added that “folks in the 5th District can rest assured that they should” elect him in the upcoming November election.

“They will have an effective fighter in Congress who will get the job done for them,” McGuire added. “I look forward to working with Trump to beat Joe Biden in November and pass Trump’s agenda in Congress. Trump and McGuire will Make America Great Again!”

Felicity Taylor, a reporter with CBS19 News wrote in a post on X that McGuire was set to address a crowd of people, while Good had reportedly left his election party without addressing members of the media.

McGuire expected to come out and address the crowd. Current numbers just barely in his favor. We’ve confirmed Bob Good left his party without addressing media. @CBS19News pic.twitter.com/fHf9h5V9GO — Felicity Taylor (@felicityctaylor) June 19, 2024

Good wrote in a post on X that as they awaited “the final results of today’s primary,” he “wanted to thank” the voters for their support.

“You made sure your vote was cast,” Good wrote. “many of you gave up your precious time to make phone calls and knock on doors. Several of you had tough conversations to ensure people knew the truth about this race. You encouraged your family, friends, and church members to get out and vote. And some of you worked the polls for hours to hand out literature.”

Good added that “most” of his campaign had been “made up of small donations given by thousands,” who believed in him and his campaign.

Dave Wasserman reported that “it’s fair to say McGuire (R), who leads Good (R) by 327 votes with 1,532 early votes left to count in Bedford and Fluvanna” counties, could be a “slight favorite.”

The final #VA05 result won't be known tonight. But it's fair to say McGuire (R), who leads Good (R) by 327 votes with 1,532 early votes left to count in Fluvanna and Bedford per @vpapupdates, now might be a very slight favorite. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 19, 2024

Former President Donald Trump issued an endorsement of McGuire on May 28 in which he slammed Good as being “BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA.”

Trump stated that Good “turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting” with the former president until he gave Trump a “warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement.”

“But really, it was too late,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The damage had been done!”

Good initially supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in his bid for the Republican nomination for president, even after Trump had endorsed Good in his primary race last year.

“I’m not against President Trump – I like what President Trump did,” Good explained to reporters in January. “I just think we need eight years and so that’s why I endorsed Gov. DeSantis.”

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday, McGuire described Trump as being the “soul of the Republican Party.” McGuire has also described Good as being a, “backstabbing Never Trumper.”