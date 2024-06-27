Jill Biden Walks Joe Biden Down Steps After Debate

First lady Jill Biden walked President Joe Biden down the studio steps after Thursday night’s debate, further raising concerns of Biden’s health.

Biden, whom Special Counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia, according to his annual physical by physician Kevin O’Connor.

WATCH: Biden lead down the stairs, staggering, while Jill guides him down the stage like a dog master so he can chit chat with CNN debate moderators pic.twitter.com/86M8LyuwUN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2024

The health challenges might explain why he struggles to remain upright. Biden tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times during his presidency.

Biden implemented a strategy of walking to and from Marine One with multiple aides to “draw less attention” to his physical ailments, Axios’s Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson reported in April. Biden also began boarding Air Force One from the shorter steps at the rear of the aircraft instead of the taller staircase at the front.

Biden does not wear typical dress shoes with his suits. He wears a specially crafted sports shoe to help him walk, a typical wardrobe change for the elderly.

Moments before slowly stepping down the steps, Biden did not clearly deliver much of his prepared closing statement without error during Thursday’s debate.

“When I did, when for example, he wants to get away with — get rid of the ability of Medicare — to — the ability to for the U.S. to be able to negotiate drug prices with big pharma companies — well, guess what? We got it — we got it down 15. Excuse me, $35 for insulin instead of $400. No more than $2,000 for average senior, no matter what how much a prescription they need.”

Trump slammed Biden’s constant mumbles during Thursday’s presidential debate.

“I really don’t know what he said,” Trump said. “I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

Seventy percent would have liked to see both Biden and Trump undergo drug testing before the debate, according to a DailyMail.com/TIPP survey.

Trump is the “expected winner” of the debate, but most say the results will not change their voting intent, a recent Economist/YouGov found.

When asked which candidate is expected to win in November, Trump led Biden by ten points (48-38 percent), according to a Wednesday New York Times/Siena poll.

