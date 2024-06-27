Nolte: Another ‘Prominent’ Never Trumper Accused of Soliciting Sex from Underage Boy

What is it with Never Trumpers and underage boys? Because here we go again…

“The Alachua County [Florida] Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) continues to investigate the case of Archer resident and Newberry education activist Joel Searby after a judge denied him bond in a pretrial hearing on Tuesday,” reported local news.

“Searby was arrested [June 20] for [alleged] lewd and lascivious behavior, obscene communication to lure a minor, and obscene communication to travel to meet and lure a minor,” the report continues, adding: “The arrest report recounts Snapchat conversations between Searby and a 15-year-old boy in which Searby solicited the victim for photos and sexual acts.”

The breakdown of Searby’s alleged messages to lure and abuse this kid are beyond the beyond. Police say Searby, who intends to plead not guilty, knew the boy was only 15.

So who is Joel Searby…?

Joel Searby was the chief strategist for Evan McMullin's 2016 presidential campaign. He was just arrested in Florida for allegedly soliciting sex from a teen boy. This is the second major figure from the Lincoln Project circle to be accused of soliciting sex from underage men. pic.twitter.com/QAgYoe98cJ — America 2100 (@America_2100) June 22, 2024

Remember back in 2016 when a bunch of fake Republicans tried to get Hillary Clinton elected by running former CIA operative Evan McMullin as an independent presidential candidate? Not to get too far off-topic here, but let me tell you something: There is nothing more neocon than running a CIA operative for president.

Anyway, Searby actually ran McMullin’s failed campaign and then co-founded something called Christians Against Trumpism and Extremism, which sounds like a grift almost as shamelessly impotent as the Lincoln Project, or whatever Evan McMullin is now up—oh, wait:

[Christians Against Trumpism and Extremism] is an initiative of Stand Up Republic, a 501(c)4 organization founded by McMullin and Mindy Finn, with a mission “to mobilize a national cross-partisan constituency to defend and strengthen American democracy.”

And speaking of the Lincoln Project:

Oh, and speaking of the Lincoln Project:

And SPEAKING of the Lincoln Project:

If there is anything I’ve discovered in my dotage, it’s that the easiest way to spot a scumbag (or in this case, an alleged scumbag) is to see just how much time they spend running around professing their own virtue.

These Never Trump guys, just like most of the corporate media, are all sanctimonious frauds, grifters, liars, sellouts, hustlers, bigots, and just plain bad people.

In other words, they are all Democrats.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.