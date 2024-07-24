First lady Jill Biden thanked people who have supported her husband, President Joe Biden, for “never” wavering in their support, adding that it is time to put trust in Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a note posted to X, the first lady said that her “heart is full of gratitude” to all of the people who have “never wavered” in their support for her husband.

“To those who never wavered, to those who refused to doubt, to those who always believed, my heart is full of gratitude,” Jill Biden wrote. “Thank you for the trust you put in Joe–now it’s time to put that trust in Kamala. Love, Jill.”

The first lady’s post came as the president addressed the nation for the first time since announcing on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing Harris to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

While the president had been “self-isolating” in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19, Jill Biden is reported to be leading the American delegation at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics in Paris, France, later this week.

In the aftermath of her husband’s lackluster debate performance at the June 27 presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, and the rising calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race, Jill Biden had remained adamant that she was “all in” on him remaining in the race.

After his debate, the first lady praised her husband’s performance, telling him that he had done “such a great job” and had “answered every question.”