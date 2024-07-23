First Lady Paris-Bound for Olympics to Lead American Delegation

President Joe Biden might have stood down from the 2024 race for the White House but that doesn’t mean first lady Jill Biden is giving up on any of her gilded diplomatic ambitions carried out in his name. Far from it.

She will still lead the American delegation at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris, France, later this week as scheduled.

It will repeat her efforts at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo which she also attended solo.

Rumors had been swirling that Jill, 73, could pull out or be replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, now the presumptive Democratic nominee, Time magazine reports.

American swimmers clapped and shouted “Dr. Biden! Dr. Biden!” as they prepared to compete. #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/TAxOVSQ1aU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 24, 2021

A White House statement published late on Monday, Biden announced the full presidential delegation who will be present at Friday’s ceremony—with Jill firmly ensconced at the top.

Led by the First Lady, the presidential delegation will include U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco Denise Campbell Bauer; Senators Chris Coons of Delaware and Alex Padilla of California; and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Also in attendance will be Casey Wasserman, chairperson of the LA 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games; Brian Boitano, three-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist; and Dawn Staley, Head Women’s Basketball Coach and Olympic gold medalist.

Meanwhile, Harris’ husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will lead the delegation at the closing ceremony on Aug. 11.