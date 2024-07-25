Exclusive: Ad Calls ‘BS’ on New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Spadea’s Alleged Pro-Trump Stance

Kitchen Table Conservatives, a pro-Trump super PAC, released an ad exposing New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Bill Spadea’s allegedly pro-Trump stances as false.

“Bill Spadea’s initials aren’t ‘BS’ for nothing,” the narrator says. “Spadea wants you to think that he was loyal to President Trump, but Spadea stabbed Trump in the back when he was down.”

The video features a clip of Spadea saying, “I do not want President Trump to run again. I’ve said this before — President Trump failed. I think it is time for new blood. It’s time for governors like Ron DeSantis.”

“Time and time again, Spadea attacked Trump, and Spadea even attacked Republican Jack Ciattarelli when he was running against [Gov.] Phil Murphy [D],” the narrator said.

“If you’re voting for a Republican just because he’s better than Murphy, don’t bother,” Spadea said in another clip.

The ad comes right after Spadea attacked his primary opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, in an attempt to paint himself, a radio host, as more pro-Trump than Ciattarelli.

Ciattarelli endorsed Trump in 2020 and 2024.

Ciattarelli campaign consultant Chris Russell said:

Spadea’s desperate attempt to confuse voters with lies and fake newscasts set in a fake news studio, is the perfect metaphor for someone who made a career out of being a self-absorbed radio phony who gets paid to tell people whatever he wants them to believe.

Kitchen Table Conservatives was formed by former Trump advisers Kellyanne Conway — a Bergen County resident and Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and White House adviser — and Larry Weitzner — a New Jersey resident who was the lead ad maker for Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential races.

Kitchen Table Conservatives said in a statement in February it plans to “actively play a role in New Jersey, aiming to distinguish true conservatives from those who merely claim the label.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.