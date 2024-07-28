Vance warns Illegal Migrants in U.S. to ‘Start Packing’: Trump ‘Coming Back’

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) warned illegal migrants in the United States to “start packing” because former President Donald Trump was “coming back into office.”

During a rally from St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday, Vance told the crowd he had a “very simple message” to the illegal migrants who are in the United States after crossing the porous southern border.

“I have a message. A very simple message to the millions of illegal aliens who are in this country and shouldn’t be,” Vance told the crowd. “If you are here, start packing your bags rights now, because Donald J. Trump is coming back into office.”

Vance’s words come in comparison to Vice President Kamala Harris’ views on illegal migration. Harris, who is seeking the presidency, has previously stated that “an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, in May, 170,723 illegal immigrants tried to cross the southern border into the U.S. as drug traffickers also make efforts to infiltrate the country.

RELATED: Kari Lake — Fentanyl Coming Across “Wide Open Border” Is a “Weapon of Mass Destruction”

In June 2023, Border Patrol agents who had been working along the southwest border with Mexico apprehended almost 170,000 illegal migrants the month before, a decrease from the over 183,000 apprehensions from April 2023.

The almost 170,000 illegal migrants who were apprehended at the southern border in May 2023 were also more than double the 71,141 illegal migrant apprehensions in January 2021 when President Joe Biden first entered office.

Increased illegal immigration leads to housing and rent prices to skyrocket, and a decrease in the wages for Americans.