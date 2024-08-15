Harris Hides from Unscripted Interview for 25 Days Since Joining Race

Vice President Kamala Harris has not held an unscripted press conference for 25 days since joining the 2024 presidential race.
The Harris campaign denied a request from Time Magazine to interview the candidate for its cover story published Monday.
Media outlets expect Harris to deliver remarks on Friday about a newly devised economic plan that will fix the administration’s approach, as Breitbart News reported. She is not expected to take any questions.
Get ready for the "joy" of bread lines!
Don't exceed your coconut rations!
Black markets are so brat! pic.twitter.com/sU9IqvBXmN
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 15, 2024
Harris pledged last week to schedule only one interview “before the end of the month,” though it is unclear whether the interview will take place in the last three weeks of August or the interview scheduling will take place before August ends.
“Kamala needs to stop insulting the intelligence of voters and speak for herself to explain why she is running from every liberal policy she has ever supported,” the Trump campaign’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt ripped Harris in a statement.
“The mainstream media needs to stop being complicit in her lies and demand answers.”
