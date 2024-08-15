Harris Hides from Unscripted Interview for 25 Days Since Joining Race

Vice President Kamala Harris has not held an unscripted press conference for 25 days since joining the 2024 presidential race.

The Harris campaign denied a request from Time Magazine to interview the candidate for its cover story published Monday.

The lack of interviews runs counter to the multitude of exchanges the media typically conduct when presidential candidates enter races.

Media outlets expect Harris to deliver remarks on Friday about a newly devised economic plan that will fix the administration’s approach, as Breitbart News reported. She is not expected to take any questions.

Harris pledged last week to schedule only one interview “before the end of the month,” though it is unclear whether the interview will take place in the last three weeks of August or the interview scheduling will take place before August ends.

Seventy percent of registered Democrats and Independents, who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, are mostly in the dark about many of Harris’s controversial and radical positions, a recent poll showed

President Joe Biden remains similarly reluctant to engage with the media.

