Harris Hides from Unscripted Interview for 25 Days Since Joining Race

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Mary
White House Photo / Lawrence Jackson
Wendell Husebø

Vice President Kamala Harris has not held an unscripted press conference for 25 days since joining the 2024 presidential race.

The lack of interviews runs counter to the multitude of exchanges the media typically conduct when presidential candidates enter races.
The media has not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago on December 2, 2023.

The Harris campaign denied a request from Time Magazine to interview the candidate for its cover story published Monday.

Media outlets expect Harris to deliver remarks on Friday about a newly devised economic plan that will fix the administration’s approach, as Breitbart News reported. She is not expected to take any questions.

Harris pledged last week to schedule only one interview “before the end of the month,” though it is unclear whether the interview will take place in the last three weeks of August or the interview scheduling will take place before August ends.

Seventy percent of registered Democrats and Independents, who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, are mostly in the dark about many of Harris’s controversial and radical positions, a recent poll showed.
President Joe Biden remains similarly reluctant to engage with the media.

RELATED: Joe Biden Shushes Reporters, Refuses to Take Questions

“Kamala needs to stop insulting the intelligence of voters and speak for herself to explain why she is running from every liberal policy she has ever supported,” the Trump campaign’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt ripped Harris in a statement.

“The mainstream media needs to stop being complicit in her lies and demand answers.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

