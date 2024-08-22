Democratic National Convention (DNC) officials will not guarantee journalists stepping to the restroom Thursday night will be readmitted into the designated press area, a reporter from the Associated Press said.

The shocking policy is only the latest from journalists piling on to DNC mismanagement.

“The DNC has told security at the United Center that journalists cannot be guaranteed reentrance into the arena if they leave to go use the restrooms,” Associated Press reporter Franoush Amiri posted on X.

“I’ve never experienced this as a journalist in my life,” she said.

Credentialed press are allowed “designated seats in the arena” but those “would be kept from [us] if we used the restroom.” Amiri posted.

Establishment media outlets frustrated with logistics and operations at the DNC began signaling this week that Harris’s honeymoon phase is over, with many criticizing and openly mocking the convention, comparing it unfavorably to the Republican National Convention in July.

The Standing Committee of Correspondents went on record on behalf of essentially the entire media to express concerns with DNC logistical failures.

“We are concerned that the decision to reduce dedicated and accessible workspace by hundreds compared to prior conventions will hinder journalists’ ability to cover the historic nature of this convention,” the Standing Committee of Correspondents said in the statement in a Semafor article headlined “A friendly media grows grumbly in Chicago.”

Collapse of friendly establishment media report could devastate Harris’s campaign. A study released Monday by the Media Research Center found that television networks have provided Harris with 84 percent “positive coverage” since she joined the presidential race, while 89 percent of their coverage of President Donald Trump was negative.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.