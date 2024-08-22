Florida Republicans showed up in numbers that exceeded Democrats for Tuesday’s primary, in what the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) is describing as a “major GOP success.”

The RPOF reported that Republicans overcame Democrats in terms of Election Day voter turnout on Tuesday — by nearly 30 points — and in early voting as well — by seven points.

Michael Pruser of Decision Desk HQ shared the final results from the primary in the Sunshine State. Notably, Republicans now have a massive registered-voter advantage over Democrats, surpassing them by one million voters. This translated to more Republicans showing up to participate in the primary than Democrats in the Sunshine State, according to the data:

Percentages seem to vary from outlet to outlet, but even Newsweek acknowledged that a higher percentage of Republicans turned up to the polls than Democrats on primary day. The outlet spoke to Democrat strategist and CEO of Gordon Group, Michael Gordon, who said Florida would be “an uphill battle” for Vice President Kamala Harris, given these results.

“There hasn’t been a sufficient demographic or political change that puts it [Florida] realistically in play for the Democrats,” Gordon said in part.

St. Johns County, which was spotlighted in the primary election for fraudulent mailers with fake endorsements made to look as if they came from the St. Johns County GOP, saw an overall turnout of 25 percent across the board. There were 55,779 ballots cast out of 222,529 voters. Notably, the grassroots conservative candidates saw victory in terms of electing county commissioners, as both Clay Murphy and Ann Taylor — endorsed by the St. Johns County GOP — unseated the incumbents — a major victory for conservatives.

The Florida GOP also praised many other Republican candidates who cruised to victory in their respective primaries across the state, also sharing other significant wins, including two counties flipping red.

Coinciding with that is the fact that the Republican National Committee (RNC) is celebrating success of protecting the vote.

“President Trump’s Election Integrity operation at the RNC was mobilized for the Florida primary, providing rapid response to fix election issues and ensuring votes were counted fairly and accurately,” the RNC said in a press release, noting there were 3,000 poll watcher shifts across the state and that more than 750 issues reached the Florida Election Integrity hotline for early voting and primary election day, which were “resolved.”

“Poll watchers identified an issue in Broward County with the poll book software user interface that caused voter confusion,” the RNC revealed in the press release.

“The issue was quickly resolved with the County Supervisor of Elections and avoided any further issues,” it added, using this as an example of the ground game voters can expect during the general election.