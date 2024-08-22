Jill Stein: ‘Democrats ABSOLUTELY Cheat and Change the Rules to Maintain Their Grip on Power’

CHICAGO, Illinois — Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein said Thursday that Democrats “ABSOLUTELY cheat and change the rules to maintain their grip on power.”

Stein was responding to a quote from former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech on Tuesday night: “We don’t cheat others to get ahead. We don’t get to change the rules so we always win.”

Obama’s remarks were intended as an attack on former President Donald Trump. But Stein jumped in:

Stop the gaslighting. Right now @TheDemocrats are trying to sue us off multiple state ballots, hiring spies and infiltrators to sabotage us, and even withholding public funds we qualified for months ago. Democrats ABSOLUTELY cheat and change the rules to maintain their grip on… https://t.co/1NWe52wzaO — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) August 21, 2024

Stein likely took exception to Obama’s remarks because she and other independent candidates, such as Robert F. Kennedy, have been the targets of lawsuits by Democrats and Democrat-aligned groups that want to kick independent candidates off the ballot wherever possible.

As ABC News reported Wednesday:

Challengers seeking to throw Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off Georgia’s November ballot told a judge on Monday that the independent presidential candidate must be disqualified because the New York address he used on Georgia ballot access petitions is a “sham.” It shows how a decision by a New York court last week finding Kennedy doesn’t live at the address in the New York City suburbs is being used to attack Kennedy’s ballot access in other states. The judge ruled Kennedy shouldn’t appear on New York ballots, but Kennedy is appealing. … Democrats are also challenging ballot places for independent candidate Cornel West, the Green Party, which has nominated Jill Stein, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation’s Claudia De la Cruz.

Democrats also sued in 2020 to change the voting rules in many states so that vote-by-mail would be widespread. They also maneuvered internally to remove President Joe Biden as the party’s candidate, and to replace him with Vice President Kamala Harris, when party insiders and donors decided after the first presidential debate in June that Biden was a liability.

Harris has never won a single primary vote; in 2019, she dropped out before the Iowa caucuses.

