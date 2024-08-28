Gavin Newsom to Decide After CA Democrats Pass $150,000 Home Loans for Illegal Aliens

California Governor Gavin Newsom will make the final decision on a bill that would make illegal aliens eligible for $150,000 in home loans for first-time buyers, after the State Assembly passed a final version of the bill on Wednesday.

AB 1840, a bill by @AsmArambula that expands eligibility in the state’s down payment assistance program to undocumented Californians, passes the Assembly and is off to the governor. — Sameea Kamal (@SameeaKamal) August 28, 2024

Assemblyman Bill Essayli (R-Corona) helped lead Republican opposition to the bill, but Democrats passed it by a three-to-one veto-proof majority, sending it to the governor’s desk — and drawing attention to the party’s pattern of creating incentives for illegal migration by heaping taxpayer-funded benefits onto people who are not supposed to be in the country at all.

California democrats love illegal immigration so much they offer many incentives for them to come here. Today, the Assembly just voted to give illegal immigrants free down payment assistance (up to $150k) to buy a house a new home. Thats on top of providing free health care and… pic.twitter.com/qGJ4OIcLCG — Bill Essayli (@billessayli) August 29, 2024

As Breitbart News has reported, the loan program expands an existing program that does not require a down payment or interest payments, but instead requires borrowers to repay the principal and a percentage of the appreciation of the value of the home.

Newsom’s decision will be closely watched, not only because it will be a sign of Democrats’ policy direction, but also because California is the home state of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

