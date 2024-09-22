Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore sparked controversy during a recent benefit concert for “Palestine” in Seattle, where he was caught on video chanting “F**k America” to loud cheers.

The Saturday event, titled “Palestine Will Live Forever,” aimed to raise funds for several organizations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has been linked to Hamas by Israeli officials.

“Straight up, say it — I’m not gonna stop you; I’m not gonna stop you. Yeah, F**k America,” he says, in what appeared to be a response to the crowd’s chants.

Macklemore, born Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, faced immediate criticism after journalist Cam Higby shared footage of the episode on social media.

“There’s a high degree of overlap between those who hate Jews and those who hate America,” wrote independent writer Melissa Braunstein.

“It’s incredible how all the antisemites and Israel haters (but I repeat myself) also share a mutual hatred for America,” wrote the popular Han Shawnity account. “I have yet to find someone who genuinely loves America and also hates Israel.”

“Why is that?” he asked.

“The Palestine movement isn’t even America Last. Sounds more like America Dead. The daily desecration of the American flag, replacement with a foreign flag, the terrorist flag waving, the attacks on our holidays, national monuments & police forces etc.,” wrote terrorism expert Dr. Max Abrahms.

“He should give up all his American money and leave,” suggested writer Libby Emmons.

“Hates Jews. Hates America. Just like #Hamas,” wrote Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel CEO Dumisani Washington. “He should move to Gaza.”

“[T]he quiet part out loud,” wrote journalist Daniel Greenfield.

“It’s comforting to know I am not on the same side as Macklemore,” wrote podcaster Stephen L. Miller.

The rapper has been increasingly vocal about Middle East conflicts, having released songs criticizing U.S. policies and has called for ending support to Israel.

In May, he expressed solidarity with anti-Israel protesters and condemned Israel’s military campaign against Hamas terrorists, choosing a sellout crowd in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, to deliver his pro-Palestinian views.

Macklemore’s chant reflects a growing trend of anti-American sentiment at pro-Palestinian events.

According to world-renowned military historian and professor Dr. Victor Davis Hanson, Hamas’ “death cult” relies on “useful Western idiots” to support the Palestinian cause, which has “fused with the leftwing DEI industry.” In addition, he argues, pro-Palestinian protests and support for Hamas in the U.S. have alienated many Americans and will all but ensure a tough conservative president in 2024.