New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday as part of a federal investigation, according to several sources.

The indictment against Adams was reported to be sealed, bringing uncertainty surrounding the “charge or charges” the mayor “will face,” according to the New York Times.

“The federal investigation” against Adams has reportedly centered around “whether Adams and his campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations,” according to the outlet.

Sources reportedly told the New York Post that Adams would allegedly “surrender to authorities early next week.”

News of the indictment of Adams comes as a wave of officials from Adams’ administration have resigned and have been investigated and raided. Adams has faced calls to “resign” from Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), New York City Councilmember Tiffany Caban, and New York City Assembly member Emily Gallagher.

“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a post on X on Wednesday. “The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign.”

Edward Caban, the former police commissioner of New York City resigned at the beginning of September after federal agents began a probe into the New York Police Department’s enforcement of nightclubs.

Others in Adams’ administration, such as New York City First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and New York City Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Philip Banks, have also faced raids on their homes in relation to an investigation surrounding Adams’ “2021 campaign.”