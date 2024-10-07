Exclusive: ZOA Blasts ‘Hostile’ Biden-Harris Policies for Empowering Iran, Hamas on Oct. 7 Anniversary

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) is calling out President Joe Biden’s “horrific” and “hostile” policies for empowering Iran and its terror proxies, noting how they contributed to the savage October 7 attacks on Israel.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Monday — the one-year mark of the unprecedented October 7 massacre — ZOA President Morton Klein, who has led the nation’s oldest pro-Israel group for more than thirty years, issued a fiery statement outlining what he described as the underlying causes of the brutal Hamas assault on Israelis. These causes, he noted, range from U.S. policy failures under President Biden to Israel’s internal decisions regarding Gaza.

Describing the attacks as “subhuman unspeakable atrocities” committed by Hamas, he pointed to several critical factors that enabled such violence.

One of his primary targets is the approach of the U.S. administration under Biden-Harris toward Iran, which he denounced for directly benefiting the terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah. According to Klein, by ignoring sanctions and releasing funds to the theocratic Islamic Republic of Iran, President Biden allowed Tehran to regain financial strength, fueling terrorist activities across the region.

“Iran’s reserves increased from $4 billion to nearly $100 billion,” he stated, asserting that this financial surge allowed Iran to rearm and fund terror.

The ZOA leader also blamed the Biden administration for pressuring the Jewish State to issue work permits to thousands of Gazans, which he said provided intelligence that helped Hamas map out civilian targets and directly facilitated the Islamic terrorist group’s atrocities on October 7.

He then highlighted several specific actions by the Biden administration, including pressuring Israel in May 2021 to limit its retaliation after Hamas launched 4,500 missiles, preventing a decisive military victory. He also criticized Biden for providing over $1 billion to UNRWA, which fuels anti-Israel sentiment; and for appointing officials like radical pro-Palestinian activist-turned-Biden’s NSC Intel Director Maher Bitar and Hady Amr, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel-Palestine, who have supported the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, sending signals that “encouraged and motivated the Muslim terrorists” of Hamas and Iran.

Klein accused the Biden administration of promoting hostile policies toward Israel after October 7, including urging restraint, delaying arms supplies, and pressuring for ceasefires that benefited Hamas and Hezbollah.

He noted that the rocket attacks from those groups have displaced nearly 100,000 Israeli Jews, rendering northern and southern Israel “uninhabitable” — an “intolerable” situation that requires the destruction of the terror organizations as an “existential necessity.”

He also slammed Biden’s recent refusal to allow Israel to strike Iran’s oil and nuclear facilities.

“Iran calls for Israel’s — as well as America’s — destruction and has sent teams of terrorists to assassinate Trump. Whose side is Biden on?!” Klein asked. “Why is Biden protecting and defending the terrorist Nazi-like Islamic state of Iran, while endangering Israel?”

He then criticized the Democrat president for condemning Gaza civilian casualties while ignoring those in Ukraine, as well as for funding the Palestinian Authority, with aid ending up in the hands of Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Biden doesn’t make such demands of Ukraine!” Klein exclaimed. “Biden condemns the civilians in Gaza but never mentions the civilians killed in the Russia-Ukraine War that the U.S. funds at a far greater lever than Israel.”

He also noted the majority of Gaza civilians support Hamas, with over 90% praising the October 7 attacks and many celebrating the violence.

The ZOA head then expressed concern that Biden’s actions may intentionally serve to strengthen Iran, citing his refusal to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House and support for elections aimed at ousting him.

“I’m worried that this is not mindless appeasement but may well be intentionally strengthening Iran to continue to be a threat to Israel,” Klein stated.

He slammed Biden for ignoring the Taylor Force Act, sending $800 million annually to the Palestinian Authority, and providing aid to Gaza and Lebanon, which he claims ends up with Hamas and Hezbollah, both Iranian proxies.

The Taylor Force Act, which was signed into law by former President Donald Trump, was named for an Army veteran killed by a Palestinian terrorist while visiting Israel in 2016. It seeks to prevent tax dollars from financing terrorism by prohibiting U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority while it continues to pay stipends to Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons and families of the deceased.

Additionally, Klein criticized Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza under then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, insisting the decision opened the door for Hamas to establish a “mini-terrorist state” in Gaza, a stronghold from which the group has launched numerous attacks against Israel.

The removal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the region, he argued, left Israel vulnerable to Hamas’ strategic planning, leading to further escalations.

He also blasted the Jewish State’s decision to not establish a buffer zone with Gaza, failing to address Hamas’ 150,000 rockets, and ignoring the Hamas Charter, which calls for Israel’s destruction and the murder of Jews.

Despite these challenges, Klein concluded by praising Israel’s ongoing military efforts.

“Israel has now destroyed over half the missiles of Hamas and Hezbollah, destroyed most of their leaders, and is on the verge of utterly eliminating the threat,” he said, calling for the U.S. to support Israel in achieving what he described as “a true new Mideast” free from the threat of terrorism.

Klein’s statement underscores tensions between the Biden administration and pro-Israel advocates, calling for stronger U.S. backing of Israeli military efforts to secure regional stability.

“Instead of Biden handcuffing and restraining Israel, America should join Israel and help in any way to bring about a true new Mideast,” he stated.

The matter comes as Israel marks one year since Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israeli civilians, which left nearly 1,200 dead and more than 240 hostages taken, of which over 100 remain in Gaza.

In March, Klein accused Biden of “intentionally” seeking to “harm the Jewish State,” while highlighting how he has boosted Iran since taking office, and has “never criticized the Israel-haters in Congress.” According to Klein, Biden has been “clearly influenced” by ex-President Barack Obama’s “hatred of Israel.”

He previously blasted the Biden administration for its continued push for the creation of a hostile Palestinian state, arguing it would be a “major terrorist state,” and comparing the existential threat it would pose to Israel to the “Final Solution” to exterminate the Jews of Europe.