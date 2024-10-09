Jill Biden Looking to Boost Kamala Harris by Hitting Campaign Trail

Vice President Harris is embarking on a battleground state swing less than a month before Election Day and now she has some help with her stuttering 2024 run for the White House. Step forward Jill Biden.

The first lady launches her support trip for Harris on Friday with a campaign event in Yuma, Ariz., and then she will campaign in Phoenix on Saturday, the Hill reports.

On Sunday, the first lady will visit northern Nevada and then will travel to the Detroit suburbs and to Madison, Wis., on Monday.

The first lady was last in Wisconsin in June, when she visited Green Bay to kick off the Seniors for Biden-Harris coalition, which aimed to mobilize senior voters.

This will reportedly be her first visit to the Badger State since her husband President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for president.

Biden will be in her hometown of Philadelphia on Tuesday, courting voters in the suburbs for Harris. The Hill report notes Biden will focus on highlighting Harris’s plans to protect reproductive rights, strengthen democracy and bolster the economy while on the trail.

The president meanwhile will be in Milwaukee on Tuesday spotlighting his administration’s efforts to help the nation’s plumbing by replacing the toxic lead pipes.