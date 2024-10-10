A conservative super PAC has launched a massive state-wide billboard campaign across swing-state Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 presidential election, reminding voters of the Biden-Harris administration’s various failures.

Win It Back PAC, which is affiliated with Club for Growth Action, put up 74 billboards across the state, specifically targeting Harris for her “anti-fracking past,” as well as the state of the economy and the porous U.S.-Mexico border. According to its website, the PAC believes the American people “have been failed by the radical liberal agenda” and says it is focused on making sure Republicans when back the Senate and the White House in November.

“These billboards serve as a reminder that Pennsylvania voters can’t afford the inflation, anti-fracking, and open borders under Bidenomics and Kamunism,” Win It Back PAC President David McIntosh exclusively told Breitbart News on Thursday.

The campaign is comprised of three different kinds of billboards: one focusing on the border, one on Harris’s comments against fracking, and one about inflation.

“Border Secured…Move Along. LIAR,” one reads.

“LIAR, LIAR,” another reads, with text from the Washington Post that says, “In Pennsylvania, Harris can’t shake her anti-fracking past.”

“We can’t afford four more years of THIS CRAP,” the third one reads, depicting President Joe Biden as a baby sitting on a child’s potty chair.

The billboard campaign comes less than 30 days ahead of the 2024 presidential election, and in a state highly consequential to the results of the election.

While Pennsylvania was important for President Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election against Trump, several polls have found that Trump either holds a small advantage over Harris or was locked in a tie with Harris. Just this week, an Insider Advantage poll showed Trump narrowly beating Harris, 49 percent to 47 percent.

Thursday’s RealClearPolling average shows Trump up 0.3 percent in the Keystone State. At that point in the 2020 race, the average had Biden up 7.1 percent. He won by 1.2 percent. At that point in 2016, polling averages had twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton up by 9.4 percent. She lost to Trump, who took the state by 1.2 percent.

Other polling shows that most Pennsylvania likely voters say they are not better off than they were four years ago, and they do not believe that America is safer now than when former President Donald Trump left office.

Recent voter registration data for Pennsylvania also revealed that the Republican Party surpassed the Democratic Party in the state with the number of people they had registered to vote during September.

Data compiled by Decision Desk HQ’s Michael Pruser found that Republicans in the state registered 60,710 people with the party, while more than 25,854 people had been registered with the Democratic Party in September.

Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo previously reported that voter registration data for Pennsylvania found that five counties that had leaned Democrat had shifted to a Republican majority. The counties that had shifted Republican included Beaver County, Berks County, Bucks County, Luzerne County, and Fayette County.