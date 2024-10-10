An illegal alien, who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border undetected by Border Patrol, is accused of raping a child in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Maynor Francisco Hernandez-Rodas, a 38-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, first crossed the border as a so-called “got-away” sometime before September 2011 when he was convicted in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for breach of peace.

At the time, Hernandez-Rodas was sentenced to six months in prison and one year of probation.

Then, in May 2016, Hernandez-Rodas was again convicted for breach of peace, this time in Norwalk, Connecticut, and given only a $100 fine.

In June of this year, Hernandez-Rodas was arrested in Lowell, Massachusetts, for aggravated rape of a child and forcible rape of a child. Days after his arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents issued a detainer against Hernandez-Rodas, requesting custody of him.

On Sept. 4, Hernandez-Rodas was arraigned on the child rape charges. The Middlesex Superior Court ignored ICE’s detainer on Hernandez-Rodas and released him into the community on an unknown date.

On Sept. 20, ICE agents located and arrested Hernandez-Rodas in Lowell. The illegal alien remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the U.S.

“Maynor Francisco Hernandez-Rodas stands accused of horrific crimes against a Massachusetts child,” ICE official Patricia Hyde said in a statement. “He represents a significant danger to the children of our community that we will not tolerate. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen threats from our New England neighborhoods.”

