Former President Donald Trump vowed to “just ban it” when questioned at a town hall for women that aired on Wednesday about keeping men from playing on female sports teams and entering female spaces.

The all-women town hall was held in the battleground state of Georgia and aired at 11:00 a.m. on Fox News’s “The Faulkner Focus.” The second question for the former president was about men who claim to be transgender and identify as women playing on female sports teams and entering female spaces, such as locker rooms.

When host Harris Faulkner asked the women in attendance how many “are worried about biological men and boys competing against women and girls in sports,” every hand in the audience went up. Then a woman with nine grandchildren, including six who are girls, asked Trump how he plans to address the issue.

“It’s such an easy question, and everybody in the room — you know that answer. We’re not going to let it happen,” Trump replied.

Trump then referenced a recent news story about a women’s college volleyball team in Nevada that decided not to play against another team that had a transgender player — meaning a man who pretends to be a woman — and noted how other female athletes have even been injured playing against men identifying as women.

“I mean, they’ve been really hurt badly, women playing men,” Trump noted.“…We absolutely stop it. You can’t have it. It’s a man playing in the game.”

“So how do you stop it? Do you go to the sports leagues?” Faulkner asked.

“Just ban it,” he replied. “A president bans it. You just don’t let it happen.”

The Biden-Harris administration has notably been the most pro-transgender, pro-gender ideology presidential administration in American history, even going as far as promoting sex change drugs and procedures for minors. The Biden-Harris administration has also sought to shield transgender athletes by changing Title IX requirements and by including “gender identity” as a protected class in many regulations put forward on their watch by unelected bureaucrats in various federal agencies.

WATCH — Riley Gaines: Left Trying to Achieve “Systemic Eradication of Women”