Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that if elected president, her presidency would “not be a continuation of” President Joe Biden’s presidency.

During an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Baier referenced comments Harris had made during a recent interview on ABC’s The View, that “not a thing” came to mind that she would do differently from Biden.

“So, you’re not Joe Biden, you’re not Donald Trump, but nothing comes to mind that you would do differently?” Baier asked Harris.

“Let me be very clear,” Harris answered. “My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency.”

As Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo has previously reported, as Harris has attempted to distance herself from the failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration, she has also found herself having to bring up the accomplishments of the administration, putting herself in a “catch-22” scenario:

Harris previously tried to distance herself from President Joe Biden, despite being caught in a conundrum: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

While Harris has attempted to distance herself from the Biden administration’s policies, Biden has told reporters that the two of them are “singing from the same song sheet,” noting that Harris has “helped pass all the laws” and been a “major player.”