Attorneys for Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate former President Trump in September, filed a motion requesting that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon recuse herself from the case, because she was appointed by Trump.

Routh’s legal team filed the motion on Thursday, citing “the unique facts and circumstances of this case,” and concerns that Judge Cannon will not have “the appearance of impartiality,” due to having been appointed by President Trump.

“Mr. Routh stands accused of attempting to assassinate Donald J. Trump. He faces up to life in prison,” the motion stated. “This case has already attracted significant media attention. It will continue to do so, and this Court’s rulings are likely to face intense public scrutiny.”

Routh’s attorneys go on to say that while they presume the Court will “preside over this case impartially,” due to “the heightened stakes and the public scrutiny, there should not be any doubts about even the appearance of impartiality of the presiding judge.”

“Although Mr. Trump is the alleged victim here, he previously served as President of the United States,” the motion added. “While in office, he nominated Your Honor to her current position as a U.S. District Judge on the Southern District of Florida.”

The motion also cited Judge Cannon dismissing the “documents” case against Trump in July, when she ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.

“Mr. Trump is the current Republican candidate for President in next month’s election. On the campaign trail, he has repeatedly praised Your Honor for her rulings in his case,” the motion stated.

“As the alleged victim here, he has a significant stake in the outcome of this case too,” the motion added. “Were he to become President in the future, he would have authority to nominate Your Honor to a federal judgeship on a higher court were a vacancy to arise.”

The assassination attempt suspect’s attorneys then cited concerns that Trump could nominate Judge Cannon “to a vacancy on a higher appellate court, including the U.S. Supreme Court” if he were to become president again.

As Breitbart News reported, Routh is accused of attempting to assassinate the 45th president at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15.

The 58-year-old was hiding in the bushes, where he appeared to be lying in wait for Trump — who was golfing — to come into his view, according to officials.

A Secret Service agent, who apparently travels a hole or two ahead of Trump while he’s golfing to secure the area, then spotted the barrel of Routh’s gun and began firing, prompting the suspect to flee.

An AK-47-style rifle with a scope, backpacks, and a Go-Pro camera were found in the bushes where Routh had positioned himself, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office said.

Routh, who reportedly wrote, “This was an assassination attempt” in a letter to a friend, was arrested and later charged by a federal grand jury with the attempted assassination of a president.

The assassination attempt suspect has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

September 15 was the second assassination attempt Trump has survived this year.

On July 13, Trump was struck in the ear with a bullet during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on him from a rooftop 130 yards away from the stage.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.