A humble and contrite President Joe Biden on Monday saluted his wife, lavishing praise on the first lady during a reception at the White House that included a shout-out to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The compliment came as Biden invoked the power of women during a speech honoring the recipients, which include actress Queen Latifah and the late singer Selena Quintanilla.

“As Jill Biden’s husband, I know the power of women in this room,” Biden disclosed during his remarks, the Hill reports.

RELATED — Not the Onion! “Dr.” Jill Biden Says Hispanics Are as Unique as “Breakfast Tacos”

UnidosUS / Facebook

He then continued the theme by appearing to pay homage to Vice President Kamala Harris, his former running mate before he was unceremoniously pushed from the Democratic presidential ticket.

“I know the power of women in this room will get things done enough with the next generation of pioneers. Proving a woman can do anything a man can do, and then some, and that includes being president of the United States,” Biden said to standing applause, per the Hill report.

Biden’s comments come just 14 days out from Election Day and as the race between Harris and former President Donald Trump approaches the finishing line.