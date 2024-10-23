Nate Silver: ‘My Gut Says’ Trump Wins, ‘but Don’t Trust Anyone’s Gut’

“My gut says” former President Donald Trump will win the election, Nate Silver wrote Wednesday, with a warning not to trust “anyone’s gut” instinct.

Silver, a statistician, writer, and poker player, says the election remains a “50/50” coin flip, a characterization that many political experts argue is true with just 13 days until Election Day.

Newsweek reported on Silver’s history of predicting elections:

2008: Nate Silver successfully predicted the winner in 49 out of 50 states in the presidential election.

2012: He correctly predicted the winner in all 50 states.

2016: Although Donald Trump won in an upset, Silver’s model gave Trump the highest chance of winning (about 30%) compared to most other forecasters, who largely dismissed Trump’s chances.

2020: Silver’s model favored Joe Biden, which aligned with the final outcome, though it underestimated Trump’s performance in certain states like Florida.

In a New York Times op-ed, Silver guessed Trump will win due to, in part, what pollsters call nonresponse bias. A nonresponse bias is a pollster’s inability to reach enough supporters of Trump.

Silver also suggested Trump will win because he believes, without evidence, that many in the electorate are misogynists. Fifty-four percent of the nation say they are ready for a woman president, while only 30 percent said they are not, according to a recent YouGov poll.

Silver explained his reasoning: