Exclusive — RNC Blasts Left’s Disrespect to Catholics over Event Featuring Pole Dancers Near Significant Statue

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is blasting the left’s disrespect to Catholic voters following plans for a “party at the polls” event around the “Spirit of the Northwest” statue in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the event says it will feature “‘poll’ dancers keeping us hyped at the polls!”

The leftist groups organizing the get-out-the-vote event — touted as the Party to the Polls Purple Tour and free to all ages — describes itself as throwing “IRL parties at early vote locations nationwide for the 2024 election!”

“We’re coming together to bring joy and gratitude to YOU – the voters & election workers. Join us for an epic party: we’ve got free food, DJs playing great music…and ‘poll’ dancers keeping us hyped at the polls!” the event’s description reads, previewing “surprise special guests popping up at every polling place!!”

The RNC sent a letter demanding the event be shut down, noting the disrespect to Catholic voters, given the nature of the event around this statue, which the RNC’s letter notes is a “cherished statue that honors Native Americans in Wisconsin and Father Claude Allouez, a Jesuit Catholic missionary who is widely regarded as the founder of Catholicism in the West and who established the St. Francis Xavier mission in De Pere, Wisconsin.”

The letter states:

In particular, the Event encourages people to meet at noon on October 25th at the “Spirit of the Northwest Statue” in Green Bay. The Event is promoted as a “free party” at “a polling place near you.” Indeed, in-person absentee voting is taking place just across the street at the Green Bay City Hall (located at 100 N. Jefferson). To induce voters to go to the “polls,” you are offering “food and drinks on us,” rides that will get voters “to and from the polls,” a “brass band” for entertainment, and “pole dancers on arrival.” To further emphasize the point, you expressly reiterate: “Yes – pole dancers (and poll dancers) and free lunch. This is not a drill. This is the most fun you and your crew will have voting this season. Join us, dance with us, and party to the polls with us.” Please be advised that operation of the Event, as publicized, will not only violate Wisconsin law, but the indecent activities at a statue meant in part as a tribute to the founder of Catholicism in the West and local Native Americans is patently unacceptable. As such, we demand that you cease all efforts to conduct and/or hold the Event.

“This is just the latest example of Kamala Harris’s rampant disrespect for Catholic Americans,” Gates McGavick, senior adviser to RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News.

“Blasphemous attacks like this will not be tolerated by Catholics in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and nationwide. Clearly, it will take a loss at the ballot box for Kamala to realize just how fundamentally offensive and spiritually deficient these craven campaign stunts truly are,” he added.

This latest move by leftist groups follows Harris refusing to attend the Al Smith Dinner in person, instead sending in an awkward video that did not generate positive reviews.

C-SPAN

Donald Trump attended in person and delivered a widely lauded speech.