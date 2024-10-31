Republicans are demanding President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) investigate how a twice-deported illegal alien, accused of killing 29-year-old Grayson Davis in Bastrop County, Texas, was able to routinely get into the United States.

As Breitbart News reported, 35-year-old illegal alien Jorge Miguel Peralta was arrested this month and charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony, after allegedly drunk driving and hitting Grayson Davis, who died from crash-related injuries three days later.

“I’m begging that someone watching understands that this cannot continue. It’s not okay,” Angel Mom Ashley Davis told local media. “… [T]his is all about making change so it doesn’t happen again because it’s not fair to the family and it’s not fair to Grayson.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX), and State Rep. Stan Gerdes (R- HD17) now reveal that Peralta was twice deported from the U.S. — once under the Obama administration and once under the Trump administration.

In 2021, though, Peralta illegally crossed the southern border again and successfully got into the U.S., as have more than two million so-called illegal alien “got-aways.”

The Republicans are asking Biden and Harris’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to open a probe into how Peralta was able to routinely get across the border.

“The lives of American citizens appear to be a secondary concern for the Biden-Harris administration, whose priorities lie in shielding criminal illegal migrants rather than safeguarding our communities,” Cloud told Breitbart News.

“ICE’s refusal to provide answers only underscores a troubling, systemic disregard for our nation’s laws,” Cloud said. “We will continue to press ICE for full accountability until our border is secure and Americans are safe once again in their own neighborhoods.”

Among other questions, the Republicans want DHS officials to answer whether federal immigrant officers knew Peralta had crossed the border and the failures that allowed him to remain in the U.S. despite his prior deportations.

“Yet another Texan is dead directly because of the Biden-Harris border crisis,” Cruz said:

Texans deserve answers about why this illegal alien was allowed back into our country after being deported twice. This crime was both infuriating and avoidable, but the Biden-Harris administration has made a cynical decision to keep the border open for political purposes. The resulting crimes are avoidable, infuriating, and unacceptable. [Emphasis added]

Gerdes similarly accused Biden and Harris of imposing policies at the border that have “cost countless lives” in American communities.

“While Senator Cruz and Congressman Cloud carry on the fight at the federal level, I will be filing legislation this coming session, ‘Grayson’s Law,’ that addresses illegal immigrant crime at the state level,” Gerdes said.

Davis leaves behind his girlfriend Taylor Pearce, his parents Todd and Ashley, his sisters Morgan Belisle and Ella Davis, his brother Rogan Davis, his nieces Reese and Ryleigh, as well as countless friends and family members.

Peralta remains at the Bastrop County Jail, and ICE agents have placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released from jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.