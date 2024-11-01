Foreign workers have gained tremendously in the job market as native-born Americans continue to fall out of the workforce on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s watch, the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows.

The report details an alarming trend, chronicled for years by Breitbart News, where foreign-born workers in the Biden-Harris economy score nearly all job gains and native-born Americans are left behind, out of the labor market.

“Over the last year, native-born Americans have lost almost 800k jobs while foreign-born workers have gained over 1 million jobs; the U.S. labor market is turning into a temp agency for foreign workers and gov’t bureaucrats,” Heritage Foundation Economist E.J. Antoni writes.

At the same time, as Antoni points out, “native-born Americans still have fewer jobs today than before the pandemic (-873,000) while all net job growth has gone to foreign-born workers (+3.7 million).”

“Many Americans aren’t happy with the economy because they’re not the ones with the jobs,” Antoni writes on X.

Former President Donald Trump has routinely blasted Biden and Harris for importing millions of migrants in less than four years — many of whom are being funneled into the labor market to take American jobs that would otherwise go to working and lower-middle class Americans.

“So foreigners coming in illegally, largely illegally into our country, took the jobs of native-born Americans and I’ve been telling you that’s what’s going to happen,” Trump said in September.

In July, a Pew Research Center study found that as of 2022, more than 30 million legal immigrants and illegal aliens were holding U.S. jobs — a 20-percent increase over the last 15 years. During the same period, the number of native-born Americans who have been added to the workforce has increased by less than 10 percent.

