Former President Donald Trump was praised by the women’s swim team at Roanoke College for “standing with women and promising to protect” women’s rights.

During Trump’s rally in Salem, Virginia, on Saturday, he spoke about how a transgender athlete had been “allowed to transfer onto” the women’s swim team at Roanoke College, located in Salem.

One of the captains of the swim team, Lily Mullens spoke about how “as female athletes,” they knew that “men have an inherent advantage over women in sports,” adding that the Biden-Harris administration has “advocated for and pushed for” anti-woman and sex-based discriminatory policies in sports.

“As female athletes especially, we know that men have an inherent advantage over women in sports,” Mullens said during the rally. “Due to current policies though, men are competing against women of all ages in all sports. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have advocated for — they’ve advocated for and pushed for this anti-woman, sex-based discrimination to continue all over this country. And, point blank, it’s unfair. So, I would like to thank you President Trump for standing with women and promising to protect the right’s of all of us.”

“Last year the radical left’s gender insanity arrived right here in Salem when a man was allowed to transfer onto the Roanoke College women’s swim team,” Trump told the crowd prior to inviting the swim team to the stage. “And, I just met them backstage, they’re great swimmers. I didn’t notice a male on that particular team. I didn’t notice a male on that team. Perhaps, I don’t understand what’s happening, but I didn’t see any males on that team. But, the brave members of the swim team stood up to the transgender fanatics.”

The New York Post reported in October 2023, that the NCAA, school officials and lawmakers told the women’s swim team that they would have to “deal with it” themselves. Even after voicing their concerns to their coach about the transgender athlete competing on the team, they were told even if every person on the team opposed it, the coach could still “compete with just” the transgender athlete.

Prior to the transgender swimmer eventually “withdrawing from the team,” the captains of the women’s swim team wrote several letters to the transgender athlete, expressing how they felt about the situation, according to the Post.

While the transgender athlete competed on the team before withdrawing, he had already started to come close to beating some of the women’s times.