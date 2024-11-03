WATCH: Stirring ‘Unity’ Ad Showcases Trump’s Expanded MAGA Coalition — RFK, Gabbard, Musk, & More

Nicole Shanahan, the former vice-presidential running mate of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., shared an ad on Sunday highlighting how it is “the people who are making America great again.”

In a post on X, Shanahan shared a video of clips of former President Donald Trump, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI), Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the vice-presidential running mate of Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and Kennedy talking about how the election is about “we, the people choosing our government,” and how Americans should be focusing on rising “above the hatred” and the fear.

The video highlights how people such as Trump, Gabbard, Vance, Ramaswamy, Musk, Kennedy, and Shanahan have united together to make America great.

“It’s the people that Make America Great,” Shanahan wrote in her post. “Unity 2024.”

The advertisement shared by Shanahan starts out with clips of Trump as he can be heard saying, “What will we do with this moment? How will we be remembered? Look at the opportunities before us.”

“This election really isn’t about the left versus the right,” Gabbard can be heard saying in the video. “It’s about we, the people choosing our government and the choice between freedom versus tyranny.”

“Nobody has a chronic disease burden like we have,” Kennedy can be heard saying in the video. “Why are we allowing this to happen to our children? Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other.”

Shanahan can be heard saying in the video how what is happening is “deeper than politics,” adding that people “are being called to rise above the hatred and the fear and the evil.”

“We need to remember, above and beyond, that we must love our neighbors, that we must treat other people as we hope to be treated,” Vance says in the video.

In August, Kennedy announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign and endorsed Trump for president. Despite having political differences, Kennedy and Trump revealed that they would be working together to “investigate the corruption of regulatory agencies,” and work to “make America healthy again.”

Gabbard, who recently announced that she was joining the Republican Party, endorsed Trump in August. In her endorsement of Trump, Gabbard highlighted how Trump had not started “any new wars.”

“You want to be a rebel? You want to be a hippie? You want to stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and trying calling yourself a conservative,” Ramaswamy says in the video.

“America’s going to reach heights that it has never seen before,” Musk says in the video. “The future is gonna be amazing!”

The video continues to show iconic clips from the Trump campaign, such as when Vance went on Theo Von’s podcast, and Trump rode in a garbage truck after President Joe Biden referred to Americans who support Trump as “garbage.”

“Don’t you want healthy children? Don’t you want a president that’s going to make America healthy again?” a clip of Kennedy plays, as another clip shows Shanahan filling out a ballot on stage for Trump as she reveals she is a former Democrat and a “first time Trump voter.”

The video continues to show clips such as Trump appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Gabbard throwing out red “Make America Great Again” hats at the University of Arizona, and Trump serving customers at a Philadelphia McDonald’s.

“The people dreamed this country, and it’s the people who are making America great again,” Trump says in the video.