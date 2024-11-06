Vice President Kamala Harris did not call former and now President-Elect President Donald Trump to congratulate him on his historic comeback win, as is customary for the losing candidate.

The race was called by Fox News for Trump on Wednesday morning after he won the state of Pennsylvania.

Trump spoke around 2:30 a.m. ET, delivering not just remarks to his supporters at Mar-a-Lago, but a victory speech.

NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor reported acknowledgment among Harris aides that she lost the race.

“The vice president hasn’t conceded, NBC hasn’t called this race yet. But we are in this situation now where Harris aides and people close to her are definitely making the move toward, ‘How are we going to work with the Trump administration?’” she said on MSNBC.

Still, there was no reported call from Harris to Trump.

The Associated Press, CNN, and MSNBC called the race for Trump much later, close to 6 a.m. ET.

WATCH: Donald Trump Thanks America After Being Projected to Become 47th President of the United States

Harris’s lack of a phone call to Trump came after she left her own election night party at Howard University early and did not deliver any remarks there either, as is also customary for a candidate to do — whether it is a concession or victory speech, as Breitbart News reported.

Nevertheless, Trump called for unity during his speech.

“Success is going to bring us together, and we are going to start by all putting America first,” Trump said.

