A survey published on Friday shows that some citizens are ready to pick up and move now that President-elect Donald Trump won the election on Tuesday.

StorageUnits.com on Wednesday surveyed 1,837 people who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and found that 54 percent said they want to relocate, the website reported on Friday.

The article continued:

Of Harris voters, 5% say they will definitely relocate and 5% say they probably will. Another 44% would like to move but probably (27%) or definitely (17%) won’t. Of those who would like to move but are unlikely to, personal finances, family, and community ties are what will keep them in place. Of those pondering or planning a move, 90% are considering moving to another country and 80% to another state. The top countries respondents are considering moving to are Canada (41%), the United Kingdom (19%), and Mexico (16%). Top states respondents are considering moving to are California (14%), New York (8%), and Colorado (8%).

Given the overlap between those considering another country and those considering another state, presumably some haven’t made up their minds yet as to how far afield they will move.

Respondents cited abortion, “increased racial inequality,” and the “overturning of progressive rights” as their top concerns.

“Among generations, Gen Z is the most likely to be planning or considering a move,” the StorageUnits.com report said.

Prior to Trump’s historic victory on Tuesday, numerous Hollywood elites vowed to leave the country if he won, but none of them have yet made good on their promise, Breitbart News reported on Friday.

“The Internet never forgets. Scores of social media users sure remember and are now taking great delight in calling them out on their promises,” the article said.

In addition, a man who is also unhappy about Trump’s win said recently he is “leaving the United States” and relocating to Hawaii, a statement that brought him much criticism:

“Someone gonna tell him that Donald J. Trump, will still be his President?” one social media user commented on the video.

Meanwhile, some leftist women are attempting to protest Trump’s victory by shaving their heads, Breitbart News reported on Friday.

“These distraught women, sharing their hysterical videos to social media, claim to be shaving their heads in protest against the ‘patriarchy,’ despite the fact that millions of American women voted for Trump,” the article said.

Per the StorageUnits.com article, “This report is based on data from a survey commissioned by StorageUnits.com and conducted online via Pollfish on November 6, 2024. The survey included 1,837 Harris voters.”