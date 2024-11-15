Ron DeSantis: Florida Gearing Up for Special Elections to Replace Trump Nominees

Florida is gearing up for special elections to replace Trump nominees — from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) to former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to Rep. Mike Walz (R-FL) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this week.

DeSantis extended a big congratulations to these individuals, whom former President and President-elect Donald Trump nominated for major positions.

“Congratulations to the Floridians being appointed to key positions in the Trump Administration: Senator Marco Rubio, Congressman Matt Gaetz, and Congressman Mike Waltz,” the governor began.

“I’ve instructed Secretary of State Cord Byrd to formulate and announce a schedule for the upcoming special elections immediately,” he added:

Indeed, Trump made waves after announcing Rubio as his choice for secretary of state, deeming the Florida senator a “Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom.”

“He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries,” Trump added:

In turn, Rubio said he was honored by Trump’s choice and promised to “work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda.”

“Under the leadership of President Trump we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the U.S. Senate so the President has his national security and foreign policy team in place when he takes office on January 20,” he added.

Trump also tapped Rep. Walz — an Afghanistan War veteran and the first Green Beret to serve in Congress — to serve as his national security adviser. Former Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) has since said he will “be taking a strong look at” Waltz’s seat:

Gaetz remains one of Trump’s more controversial choices, as Trump nominated him to serve as attorney general — the top law enforcement officer in the country.

““Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice,” Trump said in the announcement, which has triggered meltdowns across the board.

“He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Trump added:

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) is among those who said he is excited by Trump’s selection, expressing his belief that Trump’s cabinet will bring “justice” for real abuses of power, not just baseless lawfare.

“Now they’re like, ‘Oh, this is, this is retribution,’ and it’s like, ‘No, no. It’s justice. You really did do these things,” he told Breitbart News Daily.

“You really did target pro-life Catholics. You really did target parents who went to school board meetings, and weaponized the government. You really have put people in prison for nonviolent offenses. You’ve tried to bankrupt people. You’ve completely corrupted and abused the whole purpose of the Department of Justice, and that is going to be remedied, and frankly, the people that have done it are going to be held accountable,” he added.